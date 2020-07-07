LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.29 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.66
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.28 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.23 8.64
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.08 8.42
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.11 8.41
 Gavilon/Creston 3.20 8.67
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.21 8.55
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.17 8.52
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.27 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.07 8.51
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.09 8.46
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.22 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.45 8.87
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.24 - 3.29 8.65 - 8.67
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.20 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.21 8.42
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.36 8.65
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.13 8.42
 United Farmers/Creston 3.18 8.47
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.25 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.12 8.36