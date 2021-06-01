LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.09 5.47 15.48 13.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.24 5.72 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.05 5.45 XXX13.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.19 5.59 15.63 13.72 
United Farmers Red Oak7.04 5.40 15.49 13.37 
United Farmers Creston 7.01 5.37 15.39 13.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.24 5.47 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.04 5.47 15.69 13.37 
Gavilon/Creston6.99 5.55 15.59 13.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.09 5.49 15.69 13.42 
Green Plains Essex6.89 5.37 15.58 13.22 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.94 5.22 15.38 13.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.14 5.54 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.86 5.14 15.43 13.33 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.88 5.77 15.48 13.97 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.21 5.57 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.76-6.91 XXX 15.25-15.60 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.73 13.57 
Poet Energy, Corning7.05 n/a XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.19 5.62 15.58 13.42 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.62 5.26 15.29 13.25 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.03 5.46 15.56 13.34 

