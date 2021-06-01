|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.09
|5.47
|15.48
|13.47
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.24
|5.72
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.05
|5.45
|XXX
|13.37
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.19
|5.59
|15.63
|13.72
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.04
|5.40
|15.49
|13.37
|United Farmers Creston
|7.01
|5.37
|15.39
|13.32
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.24
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.04
|5.47
|15.69
|13.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.99
|5.55
|15.59
|13.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.09
|5.49
|15.69
|13.42
|Green Plains Essex
|6.89
|5.37
|15.58
|13.22
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.94
|5.22
|15.38
|13.17
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.14
|5.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.86
|5.14
|15.43
|13.33
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.88
|5.77
|15.48
|13.97
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.21
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.76-6.91
|XXX
|15.25-15.60
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.73
|13.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.05
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.19
|5.62
|15.58
|13.42
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.62
|5.26
|15.29
|13.25
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|7.03
|5.46
|15.56
|13.34
Cash Grain Bids Tues. June 1, 2021
Morgan Martin
