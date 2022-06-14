LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.06 6.86 16.66 14.90 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.15 6.96 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.98 6.86 16.47 14.75 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.23 7.06 16.91 15.00 
United Farmers Red Oak7.88 6.71 16.37 14.50 
United Farmers Creston 7.91 6.68 16.07 14.45 
United Farmers Essex 7.78 6.71 16.27 14.45 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.99 7.01 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.92 6.75 16.26 14.49 
Gavilon/Creston7.92 6.85 16.11 14.59 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.97 6.85 16.51 14.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.03 6.91 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.36 6.61 16.53 14.49 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.13 6.97 16.58 14.97 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.10 6.96 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.66 14.95 
Poet Energy, Corning7.93 6.96 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.93 6.87 16.26 14.55 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.73 6.66 16.17 14.53 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.85 6.79 16.34 14.57 

