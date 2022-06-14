|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.06
|6.86
|16.66
|14.90
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.15
|6.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.98
|6.86
|16.47
|14.75
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.23
|7.06
|16.91
|15.00
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.88
|6.71
|16.37
|14.50
|United Farmers Creston
|7.91
|6.68
|16.07
|14.45
|United Farmers Essex
|7.78
|6.71
|16.27
|14.45
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.99
|7.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.92
|6.75
|16.26
|14.49
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.92
|6.85
|16.11
|14.59
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.97
|6.85
|16.51
|14.74
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|8.03
|6.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.36
|6.61
|16.53
|14.49
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.13
|6.97
|16.58
|14.97
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.10
|6.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.66
|14.95
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.93
|6.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.93
|6.87
|16.26
|14.55
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.73
|6.66
|16.17
|14.53
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.85
|6.79
|16.34
|14.57
Cash Grain Bids Tues. June 14, 2022
