LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.74 5.44 14.54 13.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.75 5.69 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.68 5.42 XXX13.14 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.92 5.56 14.71 13.48 
United Farmers Red Oak6.68 5.37 14.66 13.14 
United Farmers Creston 6.60 5.34 14.56 13.09 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.87 5.64 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.73 5.42 14.74 13.11 
Gavilon/Creston6.66 5.55 14.64 13.14 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.67 5.44 14.74 13.16 
Green Plains Essex6.68 5.34 14.76 12.99 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.65 5.19 14.56 12.94 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.85 5.51 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.57 5.23 14.78 13.32 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.67 5.73 14.26 13.73 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.76 5.54 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.66-6.67 XXX 14.61-14.86 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.85 13.33 
Poet Energy, Corning6.77 5.39 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.72 5.59 14.66 13.18 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.41 5.23 14.24 13.02 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.68 5.42 14.63 13.10 

