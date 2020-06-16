|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.19
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.37
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.19
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.14
|8.31
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.12
|8.17
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.02
|8.13
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.09
|8.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.12
|8.24
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.09
|8.17
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.16
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.89
|8.17
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.99
|8.17
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.17
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.41
|8.62
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.14 - 3.19
|8.31 - 8.37
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.14
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.09
|8.12
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.24
|8.42
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.05
|8.17
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.14
|8.22
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.13
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.95
|8.16
