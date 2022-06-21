LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.01 6.66 16.43 14.75 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.21 6.77 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.93 6.67 16.24 14.61 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.21 6.86 16.68 14.95 
United Farmers Red Oak7.86 6.52 16.19 14.36 
United Farmers Creston 7.99 6.49 15.89 14.31 
United Farmers Essex 7.81 6.52 16.09 14.31 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.00 7.01 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.86 6.57 16.10 14.38
Gavilon/Creston7.91 6.67 15.95 14.48 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.95 6.67 16.24 14.61 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.01 6.99 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.28 6.41 16.36 14.34 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.32 7.06 16.47 15.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.11 6.77 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.38 14.80 
Poet Energy, Corning7.96 6.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.91 6.67 16.08 14.40 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.68 6.47 15.99 14.39 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.78 6.60 16.11 14.43 

