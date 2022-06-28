|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.70
|6.24
|16.06
|14.27
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.95
|6.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.65
|6.24
|15.82
|14.13
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.70
|6.09
|15.77
|13.88
|United Farmers Creston
|7.73
|6.06
|15.47
|13.83
|United Farmers Essex
|7.60
|6.09
|15.67
|13.83
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.00
|6.69
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.48
|6.12
|15.65
|13.86
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.68
|6.22
|15.35
|13.96
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.68
|6.22
|15.80
|14.13
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.70
|6.29
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.27
|5.99
|16.18
|13.86
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.76
|6.28
|15.55
|13.96
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.90
|6.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.96
|14.32
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.84
|6.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.70
|6.25
|15.56
|13.92
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.67
|6.04
|15.57
|13.91
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.54
|6.17
|15.68
|13.94
Cash Grain Bids Tues. June 28, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tabor man arrested on Page County charges
- Essex man arrested for OWI
- Stanton woman booked on Montgomery County warrant
- Jason R. Woods, 50, Villisca, Iowa
- Bedford woman arrested on drug, firearms, child endangerment charges
- Clayton Grashorn, 48, College Springs, Iowa
- Montgomery County accident injures 1
- Melissa Gammell, 41 of Shenandoah, IA
- Donald J. Allely, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Glenwood woman hurt in Nodaway County wreck
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
Anniversaries
-
Jun 28