LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.70 6.24 16.06 14.27 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.95 6.34 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.65 6.24 15.82 14.13 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.70 6.09 15.77 13.88 
United Farmers Creston 7.73 6.06 15.47 13.83 
United Farmers Essex 7.60
6.09 15.67 13.83 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.00 6.69 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.48 6.12 15.65 13.86 
Gavilon/Creston7.68 6.22 15.35 13.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.68 6.22 15.80 14.13 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.70 6.29 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.27 5.99 16.18 13.86 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.76 6.28 15.55 13.96 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.90 6.34 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.96 14.32 
Poet Energy, Corning7.84 6.34 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.70 6.25 15.56 13.92 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.67 6.04 15.57 13.91 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.54 6.17 15.68 13.94 

