LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.36 5.20 13.95 12.72 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.34 5.44 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.24 5.17 XXX12.53 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.49 5.30 14.05 12.87 
United Farmers Red Oak6.34 5.12 13.65 12.53 
United Farmers Creston 6.26 5.09 13.55 12.48 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.51 5.10 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.37 5.17 13.77 12.50 
Gavilon/Creston6.22 5.17 13.72 12.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.26 5.19 13.77 12.55 
Green Plains Essex6.34 5.09 13.50 12.38 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.29 4.94 13.50 12.33 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.49 5.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.15 4.80 13.45 12.33 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.59 5.48 13.39 13.12 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.37 5.29 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.33 XXX 13.56-13.86 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.89 12.72 
Poet Energy, Corning6.39 5.18 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.35 5.16 13.57 12.55 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.06 4.98 13.38 12.41 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.29 5.17 13.61 12.52 

