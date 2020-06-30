|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.28
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.48
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.28
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.23
|8.48
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.10
|8.18
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.13
|8.25
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.08
|8.42
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.08
|8.21
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.06
|8.17
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.22
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.99
|8.34
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.09
|8.34
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.30
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.46
|8.69
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.11 - 3.16
|8.31 -8.32
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.21
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.21
|8.24
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.34
|8.50
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.11
|8.34
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.16
|8.39
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.25
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.05
|8.18
