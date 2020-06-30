LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.28 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.48
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.28 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.23 8.48
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.10 8.18
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.13 8.25
 Gavilon/Creston 3.08 8.42
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.08 8.21
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.06 8.17
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.22 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.99 8.34
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.09 8.34
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.30 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.46 8.69
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.11 - 3.16 8.31 -8.32
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.21 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.21 8.24
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.34 8.50
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.11 8.34
 United Farmers/Creston 3.16 8.39
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.25 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.05 8.18