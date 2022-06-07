LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.92 6.79 17.04 15.10 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.97 6.89 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett8.07 6.99 17.39 15.25 
United Farmers Red Oak7.70 6.64 16.74 14.75 
United Farmers Creston 7.39 6.61 16.44 14.70 
United Farmers Essex 7.48 6.64 16.64 14.70 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.82 6.94 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.57 6.64 17.06 14.71 
Gavilon/Creston7.67 6.79 16.47 14.81 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.80 6.79 17.11 14.96 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.72 6.84 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.25 6.54 16.94 14.73 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.80 6.78 16.66 14.97 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.91 6.89 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.03 15.19 
Poet Energy, Corning7.73 6.89 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.62 6.80 16.64 14.80 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.59 6.59 16.54 14.78 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.59 6.72 16.66 14.80 

