LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.87 5.79 15.67 14.07 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.90 6.05 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.82 5.78 XXX13.97 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.05 5.91 15.79 14.32 
United Farmers Red Oak6.85 5.73 15.80 13.97 
United Farmers Creston 6.82 5.70 15.70 13.92 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.08 5.79 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.92 5.80 15.93 

14.00 

Gavilon/Creston6.82 5.90 15.83 14.00 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.88 5.82 15.93 14.05 
Green Plains Essex6.80 5.70 15.90 13.82 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.85 5.55 15.70 13.77 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.97 5.87 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.83 5.62 15.65 13.90 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.80 6.09 15.39 14.57 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.90 5.90 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.94-6.99 XXX 15.42-15.80 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.00 14.17 
Poet Energy, Corning6.90 5.69 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.90 5.94 15.80 14.02 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.53 5.59 15.38 13.85 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.81 5.79 15.78 13.94 

