LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.30 5.09 13.97 12.62 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.34 5.34 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.23 5.07 XXX12.42 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.43 5.21 14.17 12.77 
United Farmers Red Oak6.28 5.02 13.77 12.42 
United Farmers Creston 6.20 4.99 13.67 12.37 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.46 5.39 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.35 5.09 13.92 12.42 
Gavilon/Creston6.18 5.21 13.87 12.46 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.23 5.11 13.92 12.47 
Green Plains Essex6.28 4.99 13.85 12.27 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.23 4.84 13.85 12.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.45 5.16 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.46 5.00 13.72 12.54 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.53 5.39 13.52 13.02 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.33 5.19 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.46-6.52 XXX 13.90-14.20 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.02 12.62 
Poet Energy, Corning6.43 5.09 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.31 5.24 13.82 12.47 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.01 4.88 13.50 12.30 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.47 5.08 13.89 12.39 

