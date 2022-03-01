LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.11 5.90 16.60 14.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.15 6.03 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.09 5.90 16.45 14.22 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.31 6.10 16.85 14.47 
United Farmers Red Oak6.94 5.85 16.45 14.07 
United Farmers Creston 6.90 5.82 16.20 14.02 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 5.85 16.38 14.02 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.11 5.90 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.01 5.90 16.45 14.12 
Gavilon/Creston6.96 XXX 16.45 14.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.10 5.90  16.62 14.27 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.80 5.62 16.35 13.99 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.77 5.81 15.92 13.86 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 5.95 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.80 14.42 
Poet Energy, Corning6.96 5.90 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.01 5.91 16.40 14.07 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.90 5.70 16.30 14.05 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.92 5.83 16.30 13.97 

