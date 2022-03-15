|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.23
|6.16
|16.31
|14.27
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.23
|6.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.05
|6.16
|16.06
|14.12
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.48
|6.36
|16.51
|14.37
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.08
|6.01
|15.96
|13.87
|United Farmers Creston
|7.10
|5.98
|15.71
|13.82
|United Farmers Essex
|7.06
|6.01
|15.91
|13.82
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.18
|6.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.13
|6.06
|15.87
|13.92
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.18
|XXX
|15.87
|14.02
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.18
|6.13
|16.09
|14.17
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.08
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.88
|5.86
|15.84
|13.89
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.04
|6.28
|16.09
|14.41
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.08
|6.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.30
|14.32
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.23
|6.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.98
|6.17
|15.91
|13.97
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.90
|5.96
|15.81
|13.95
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.89
|6.09
|15.76
|13.92
Cash Grain Bids Tues. March 15, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Council Bluffs man booked on drug charge
- Glenwood Police reports pair of Friday drug arrests
- 2 injured in Montgomery County accident
- Clarinda man booked for contempt
- Lenox man arrested following traffic stop
- Shenandoah man booked for assault
- Clarinda agreement's end leaves South Page scrambling
- Sidney man booked on multiple charges
- Shen suspect cited for paraphernalia possession
- Red Oak man picked up for failure to appear
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
Anniversaries
-
Mar 17