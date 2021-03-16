LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.45 14.22 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.37 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.39 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.56 14.32 
United Farmers Red Oak5.35 13.98 
United Farmers Creston 5.34 13.93 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.39 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.39 13.94 
Gavilon/Creston5.39 14.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.37 14.04 
Green Plains Essex5.35 13.93 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.30 13.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.42 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.18 13.71 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.54 14.23 
SIRE/Council Bluffsn/a XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.32-5.35 14.11-14.24 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.28 
Poet Energy, Corning5.42 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.37 13.93 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.12 13.72 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.30 13.90 

