|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.34
|14.08
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.29
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.30
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.39
|14.17
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.26
|13.83
|United Farmers Creston
|5.25
|13.73
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.08
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.29
|13.75
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.26
|14.03
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.28
|13.86
|Green Plains Essex
|5.26
|13.83
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.21
|13.83
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.33
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.11
|13.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.45
|14.12
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.31
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.24-5.32
|13.76-13.91
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.12
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.29
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.31
|13.83
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.03
|13.62
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.20
|13.79
Cash Grain Bids Tues. March 2, 2021
Morgan Martin
