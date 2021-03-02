LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.34 14.08 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.29 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.30 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.39 14.17 
United Farmers Red Oak5.26 13.83 
United Farmers Creston 5.25 13.73
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.08 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.29 13.75 
Gavilon/Creston5.26 14.03 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.28 13.86 
Green Plains Essex5.26 13.83 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.21 13.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.33 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.11 13.35 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.45 14.12 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.31 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.24-5.32 13.76-13.91 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.12 
Poet Energy, Corning5.29 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.31 13.83 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.03 13.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.20 13.79 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.