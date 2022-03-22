LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.30 6.35 16.74 14.58 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.36 6.45 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.12 6.35 16.49 14.43 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.55 6.55 16.94 14.68 
United Farmers Red Oak7.15 6.20 16.39 14.18 
United Farmers Creston 7.10 6.17 16.14 14.13 
United Farmers Essex 7.08 6.20 16.34 14.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.06 6.33 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 6.20 16.22 14.13 
Gavilon/Creston7.13 XXX 16.17 14.33 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.13 6.32 16.47 14.48 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.10 6.40 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.94 6.05 16.27 14.20 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.27 6.39 16.34 14.50 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 6.40 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.73 14.63 
Poet Energy, Corning7.30 6.38 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.05 6.36 16.34 14.28 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.97 6.15 16.24 14.26 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.01 6.28 16.21 14.23 

