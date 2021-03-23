|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.43
|14.23
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.36
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.61
|14.33
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.36
|14.03
|United Farmers Creston
|5.34
|13.98
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.34
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.37
|13.97
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.42
|14.17
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.35
|14.07
|Green Plains Essex
|5.32
|13.93
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.27
|13.93
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.39
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.29
|13.91
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.51
|14.23
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.41
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.35-5.37
|14.09-14.22
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.28
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.39
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.34
|13.93
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.09
|13.72
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.27
|13.98
Cash Grain Bids Tues. March 23, 2021
Morgan Martin
