LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.43 14.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.39 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.36 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.61 14.33 
United Farmers Red Oak5.36 14.03 
United Farmers Creston 5.34 13.98 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.34 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.37 13.97 
Gavilon/Creston5.42 14.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.35 14.07 
Green Plains Essex5.32 13.93 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.27 13.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.39 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.29 13.91 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.51 14.23 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.41 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.35-5.37 14.09-14.22 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.28 
Poet Energy, Corning5.39 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.34 13.93 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.09 13.72 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.27 13.98 

