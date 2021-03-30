|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.38
|13.67
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.34
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.23
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.53
|13.87
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.27
|13.47
|United Farmers Creston
|5.27
|13.42
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.32
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.23
|13.48
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.28
|13.63
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.26
|13.56
|Green Plains Essex
|5.20
|13.37
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.15
|13.37
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.27
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.24
|13.54
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|13.66
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.32-5.39
|13.88-13.98
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.71
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.34
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.28
|13.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.97
|13.16
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.16
|13.41
Cash Grain Bids Tues. March 30, 2021
Morgan Martin
