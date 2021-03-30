LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.38 13.67 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.34 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.23 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.53 13.87 
United Farmers Red Oak5.27 13.47 
United Farmers Creston 5.27 13.42 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.32 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.23 13.48 
Gavilon/Creston5.28 13.63 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.26 13.56 
Green Plains Essex5.20 13.37 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.15 13.37 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.27 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.24 13.54 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.39 13.66 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.39 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.32-5.39 13.88-13.98 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.71 
Poet Energy, Corning5.34 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.28 13.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.97 13.16 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.16  13.41

