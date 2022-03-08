LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.16 6.09 16.46 14.28 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.16 6.19 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.01 6.09 16.26 14.18 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.31 6.29 16.66 14.43 
United Farmers Red Oak7.11 5.94 16.16 13.93 
United Farmers Creston 7.13 5.91 15.91 13.88 
United Farmers Essex 7.09 5.94 16.11 13.88 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.13 6.07 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.03 5.99 16.30 13.98 
Gavilon/Creston7.13 XXX 16.20 14.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.13 6.06 16.45 14.23 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.16 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.91 5.78 16.04 13.95 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.12 6.18 15.96 14.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 6.14 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.50 14.38 
Poet Energy, Corning7.26 6.09 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.01 6.10 16.06 14.03 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.83 5.89 16.01 14.01 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.90 6.02 15.96 13.98 

