LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.36 14.35 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.29 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.46 14.44 
United Farmers Red Oak5.27 14.15 
United Farmers Creston 5.26 14.10 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.17 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.31 14.13 
Gavilon/Creston5.28 14.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.29 14.21 
Green Plains Essex5.27 14.10 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.22 14.10 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.34 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.10 13.90 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.45 14.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.26 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.30-5.33 14.25-14.38 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.45 
Poet Energy, Corning5.30 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.29 14.10 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.04 13.89
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.21 14.07 

