LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.85 6.84 15.97 14.15 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.95 6.94 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.67 6.84 15.72 14.00 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.05 7.04 16.12 14.25 
United Farmers Red Oak7.65 6.69 15.52 13.80 
United Farmers Creston 7.60 6.66 15.42 13.75 
United Farmers Essex 7.53 6.69 15.44 13.75 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.75 6.79 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.41 6.69 15.44 13.81 
Gavilon/Creston7.69 6.79 15.74 13.86 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.68 6.84 15.79 14.05 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.65 6.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.47 6.59 15.62 13.78 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.88 6.86 15.55 14.10 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.92 6.91 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.02 14.24 
Poet Energy, Corning7.83 6.91 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.70 6.85 15.47 13.85 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.52 6.64 15.47 13.83 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.59 6.77 15.47 13.85 

