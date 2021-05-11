LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.50 5.81 16.60 13.87 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.60 5.96 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.44 5.79 XXX13.72 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.67 5.93 16.65 14.12 
United Farmers Red Oak7.42 5.74 16.45 13.72 
United Farmers Creston 7.44 5.71 16.35 13.67 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.475.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.40 5.81 16.50 13.72 
Gavilon/Creston7.44 5.89 16.70 13.69 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.42 5.83 16.62 13.76 
Green Plains Essex7.32 5.71 16.42 13.56 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 7.27 5.56 16.45 13.51 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.47 5.88 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.29 5.62 16.01 13.45 
Cargill/Council Bluffs7.22 6.11 16.14 14.31 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.58 5.89 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.35-7.49 XXX 15.97-16.47 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.74 13.91 
Poet Energy, Corning7.42 5.81 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.54 5.81 16.40 13.76 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.95 5.60 16.25 13.60 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.34 5.78 16.14 13.68 

