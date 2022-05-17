|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.16
|7.26
|16.88
|14.85
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.26
|7.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.93
|7.26
|16.58
|14.71
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.31
|7.46
|16.98
|14.95
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.91
|7.11
|16.38
|14.51
|United Farmers Creston
|7.86
|7.08
|16.28
|14.46
|United Farmers Essex
|7.79
|7.11
|16.30
|14.46
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.26
|7.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.77
|7.11
|16.34
|14.50
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.95
|7.26
|16.74
|14.60
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.97
|7.26
|16.69
|14.45
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.91
|7.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.72
|7.00
|16.48
|14.49
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.28
|7.41
|16.37
|14.75
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.18
|7.33
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.88
|14.95
|Poet Energy, Corning
|8.09
|7.33
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.96
|7.27
|16.33
|14.55
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.83
|7.06
|16.38
|14.54
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.87
|7.19
|16.43
|14.56
Cash Grain Bids Tues. May 17, 2022
Morgan Martin
