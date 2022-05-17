LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.16 7.26 16.88 14.85
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.26 7.36 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.93 7.26 16.58 14.71 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.31 7.46 16.98 14.95 
United Farmers Red Oak7.91 7.11 16.38 14.51 
United Farmers Creston 7.86 7.08 16.28 14.46 
United Farmers Essex 7.79 7.11 16.30 14.46 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.26 7.36 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.77 7.11 16.34 14.50 
Gavilon/Creston7.95 7.26 16.74 14.60 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.97 7.26 16.69 14.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.91 7.31 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.72 7.00 16.48 14.49 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.28 7.41 16.37 14.75 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.18 7.33 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.88 14.95 
Poet Energy, Corning8.09 7.33 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.96 7.27 16.33 14.55
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.83 7.06 16.38 14.54 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.87 7.19 16.43 14.56 

