LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.90 5.13 15.79 13.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.03 5.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.80 5.11 XXX13.40 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.08 5.25 15.94 13.75 
United Farmers Red Oak6.88 5.06 15.94 13.40 
United Farmers Creston 6.85 5.03 15.84 13.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.93 5.13 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.78 5.13 16.19 13.40 
Gavilon/Creston6.80 5.21 16.09 13.35 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.82 5.15 16.14 13.45 
Green Plains Essex6.68 5.03 16.01 13.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.63 4.88 16.04 13.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.88 5.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.73 4.98 16.09 13.39 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.58 5.43 15.74 13.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 5.21 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.79-6.97 XXX 15.97-16.37 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.14 13.59 
Poet Energy, Corning6.78 5.13 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.90 5.13 15.99 13.44 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.31 4.92 15.54 13.28 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.74 5.11 15.86 13.37 

