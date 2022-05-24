LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.97 6.90 16.80 14.77 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.00 7.00 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.82 6.90 16.72 14.63 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.12 7.10 17.12 14.92 
United Farmers Red Oak7.64 6.75 16.68 14.43 
United Farmers Creston 7.60 6.72 16.48 14.38 
United Farmers Essex 7.50 6.75 16.63 14.38 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.94 7.05 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.57 6.75 16.63 14.43 
Gavilon/Creston7.72 6.90 16.93 14.53 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.72 6.90 16.88 14.68 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.62 6.95 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda

7.43 

6.65 16.63 14.41 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.11 7.14 16.67 14.82 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.89 7.00 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.08 14.87 
Poet Energy, Corning7.80 6.97 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.67 6.91 16.48 14.47 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.64 6.70 16.22 14.46 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.60 6.83 16.65 14.48 

