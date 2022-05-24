|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.97
|6.90
|16.80
|14.77
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.00
|7.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.82
|6.90
|16.72
|14.63
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.12
|7.10
|17.12
|14.92
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.64
|6.75
|16.68
|14.43
|United Farmers Creston
|7.60
|6.72
|16.48
|14.38
|United Farmers Essex
|7.50
|6.75
|16.63
|14.38
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.94
|7.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.57
|6.75
|16.63
|14.43
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.72
|6.90
|16.93
|14.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.72
|6.90
|16.88
|14.68
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.62
|6.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
7.43
|6.65
|16.63
|14.41
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.11
|7.14
|16.67
|14.82
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.89
|7.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|17.08
|14.87
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.80
|6.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.67
|6.91
|16.48
|14.47
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.64
|6.70
|16.22
|14.46
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.60
|6.83
|16.65
|14.48
Cash Grain Bids Tues. May 24, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alec Woldruff, 35, Coin, Iowa
- Fremont County suspect booked on multiple charges
- Glenwood man killed in collision Saturday night
- Red Oak suspect booked on Page County warrant
- Mills County authorities arrest 2 for attempted burglary
- Shenandoah Police make pair of arrests this week
- Page County suspect booked on warrants
- Sidney man arrested following Montgomery County pursuit
- Clint Vardaman, 68, of Braddyville, Iowa
- Red Oak man arrested in Adams County traffic stop
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 26
-
May 26
Anniversaries
-
May 24