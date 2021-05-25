LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.52 4.86 15.17 12.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.62 5.11 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.42 4.84 XXX12.87 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.70 4.98 15.27 13.22 
United Farmers Red Oak6.45 4.79 15.27 12.87 
United Farmers Creston 6.42 4.76 15.17 12.82 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.60 4.86 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.40 4.86 15.37 12.87 
Gavilon/Creston6.40 4.94 15.27 12.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.44 4.88 15.47 12.92 
Green Plains Essex6.30 4.76 15.22 12.72 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.25 4.61 15.02 12.67 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.50 4.93 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.71 4.90 15.28 13.03 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.20 5.15 15.11 13.47 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.64 4.96 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.84-7.02 XXX 15.22-15.57 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.46 13.07 
Poet Energy, Corning6.40 n/a XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.56 4.86 15.27 12.92 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.93 4.65 14.92 12.75 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.38 4.84 15.24 12.84 

