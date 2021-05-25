|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.52
|4.86
|15.17
|12.97
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.62
|5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.42
|4.84
|XXX
|12.87
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.70
|4.98
|15.27
|13.22
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.45
|4.79
|15.27
|12.87
|United Farmers Creston
|6.42
|4.76
|15.17
|12.82
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.60
|4.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.40
|4.86
|15.37
|12.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.40
|4.94
|15.27
|12.82
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.44
|4.88
|15.47
|12.92
|Green Plains Essex
|6.30
|4.76
|15.22
|12.72
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.25
|4.61
|15.02
|12.67
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.50
|4.93
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.71
|4.90
|15.28
|13.03
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.20
|5.15
|15.11
|13.47
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.64
|4.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.84-7.02
|XXX
|15.22-15.57
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.46
|13.07
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.40
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.56
|4.86
|15.27
|12.92
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.93
|4.65
|14.92
|12.75
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.38
|4.84
|15.24
|12.84
Cash Grain Bids Tues. May 25, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Essex man found guilty of lascivious conduct with minor
- Shen PD reports two arrests
- Effie L. Boggess, 93, Villisca, IA
- Barbara J. (Barb) Taylor, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Glenwood woman charged with domestic assault
- Georgia man arrested in Shenandoah incident
- Mills County drug busts net trio of suspects
- Essex, Hamburg students prepare for 10-day ultimate field trip
- Omaha man arrested in Red Oak
- A new internal medicine provider is in KMAland
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 26
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 28
-
May 29
-
May 29
-
May 30