|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.03
|7.00
|16.35
|14.38
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.13
|7.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.85
|7.00
|16.11
|14.23
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.23
|7.20
|16.50
|14.48
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.80
|6.85
|15.91
|14.03
|United Farmers Creston
|7.73
|6.82
|15.66
|13.98
|United Farmers Essex
|7.71
|6.85
|15.83
|13.98
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.06
|6.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.58
|6.85
|15.76
|14.03
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|6.95
|16.06
|14.08
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.79
|7.00
|XXX
|14.28
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.83
|7.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|6.74
|XXX
|13.97
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.20
|7.17
|16.10
|14.51
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.10
|7.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.30
|14.48
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.93
|7.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.88
|7.01
|15.85
|14.08
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.70
|6.80
|15.86
|14.06
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.77
|6.93
|15.81
|14.03
Cash Grain Bids Tues. May 3, 2022
Morgan Martin
