LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.03 7.00 16.35 14.38 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.13 7.10 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.85 7.00 16.11 14.23 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.23 7.20 16.50 14.48 
United Farmers Red Oak7.80 6.85 15.91 14.03 
United Farmers Creston 7.73 6.82 15.66 13.98 
United Farmers Essex 7.71 6.85 15.83 13.98 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.06 6.95 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.586.8515.7614.03 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 6.95 16.06 14.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.79 7.00 XXX 14.28 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.83 7.05XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 6.74 XXX 13.97 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.20 7.17 16.10 14.51 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.10 7.07 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.30 14.48 
Poet Energy, Corning7.93 7.05 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.88 7.01 15.85 14.08 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.70 6.80 15.86 14.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.77 6.93 15.81 14.03 

