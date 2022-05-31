LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.78 6.76 16.75 14.69 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.89 6.87 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.64 6.77 16.50 14.55 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.98 6.96 17.05 14.84 
United Farmers Red Oak7.49 6.62 16.58 14.35 
United Farmers Creston 7.52 6.59 16.33 14.30 
United Farmers Essex 7.32 6.62 16.53 14.30 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.78 6.91 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.38 6.61 16.57 14.38 
Gavilon/Creston7.54 6.77 16.53 14.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.61 6.77 16.73 14.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.44 6.82 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.25 6.51 16.53 14.33 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.07 7.05 17.12 15.07 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.82 6.87 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.93 14.79 
Poet Energy, Corning7.61 6.83 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.53 6.77 16.38 14.39 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.46 6.57 16.10 14.38 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.44 6.70 16.55 14.40 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.