LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.22 5.51 15.88 13.18 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.27 5.66 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.19 5.49 XXX13.03 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.37 5.61 15.93 13.43 
United Farmers Red Oak7.12
5.4415.68
12.98
United Farmers Creston 7.14 5.41 15.58 12.93 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.12 5.40 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.10 5.52 15.75 13.05 
Gavilon/Creston7.18 4.49 15.90 13.03 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.13 5.52 15.83 13.08 
Green Plains Essex7.07 5.41 15.65 12.88 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 7.02 5.26 15.68 12.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.22 5.58 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.905.19

15.39

12.87
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.96 5.80 15.38 13.63 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.27 5.59 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.97-7.09 XXX 15.29-15.79 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.98 13.23 
Poet Energy, Corning7.22 5.50 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.19 5.50 15.63 13.08 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.70 5.30 15.48 12.91 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.06 5.48 15.65 13.00 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.