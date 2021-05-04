|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.22
|5.51
|15.88
|13.18
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.27
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.19
|5.49
|XXX
|13.03
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.37
|5.61
|15.93
|13.43
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.12
|5.44
|15.68
|12.98
|United Farmers Creston
|7.14
|5.41
|15.58
|12.93
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.12
|5.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.10
|5.52
|15.75
|13.05
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.18
|4.49
|15.90
|13.03
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.13
|5.52
|15.83
|13.08
|Green Plains Essex
|7.07
|5.41
|15.65
|12.88
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|7.02
|5.26
|15.68
|12.83
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.22
|5.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.90
|5.19
15.39
|12.87
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.96
|5.80
|15.38
|13.63
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.27
|5.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.97-7.09
|XXX
|15.29-15.79
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.98
|13.23
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.22
|5.50
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.19
|5.50
|15.63
|13.08
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.70
|5.30
|15.48
|12.91
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|7.06
|5.48
|15.65
|13.00
Cash Grain Bids Tues. May 4, 2021
Morgan Martin
