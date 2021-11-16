|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.71
|12.44
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.60
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.48
|12.26
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.96
|12.66
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.39
|12.21
|United Farmers Creston
|5.27
|12.01
|United Farmers Essex
|5.39
|12.16
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.61
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.45
|12.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.35
|12.17
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.47
|12.17
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.63
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.31
|12.11
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.62
|12.52
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.51
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.60-5.65
|12.53-12.62
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.56
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.46
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.43
|12.01
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.25
|11.89
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.38
|12.16
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Nov. 16, 2021
Morgan Martin
