LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.71 12.44 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.60  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.48 12.26 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.96 12.66 
United Farmers Red Oak5.39 12.21 
United Farmers Creston 5.27 12.01 
United Farmers Essex 5.39 12.16 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.61 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.45 12.12 
Gavilon/Creston5.35 12.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.47 12.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.63 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.31 12.11 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.62 12.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.51 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.60-5.65 12.53-12.62 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.56 
Poet Energy, Corning5.46 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.43 12.01 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.25 11.89 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.38 12.16 

