LocationCorn - New CropCorn - Old CropBeans - New CropBeans- Old Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.68 5.82 12.51 12.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.61 5.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.50 5.65 XXX12.47 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.88 6.00 12.66 12.77
United Farmers Red Oak5.42 5.59 12.11 12.22 
United Farmers Creston 5.43 5.57 11.96 12.17 
United Farmers Essex 5.42 5.59 12.06 12.17 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.51 5.72 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.53 XXX 12.01 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.485.65 12.06 12.27 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.50XXX 12.11 XXX 
Green Plains ShenandoahXXX 5.63 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.20XXX 12.01 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.66 5.83 12.29 12.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.57 5.83 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.67 XXX 12.21 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.41 12.42 
Poet Energy, Corning5.50 5.72 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.48 5.68 12.06 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.27 XXX 11.94 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.45 5.45 11.96 11.96 

