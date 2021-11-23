LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.85 12.58 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.81  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.58 12.43 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.05 12.83 
United Farmers Red Oak5.48 12.43 
United Farmers Creston 5.42 12.28 
United Farmers Essex 5.48 12.38 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.70 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.56 12.35 
Gavilon/Creston5.46 12.40 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.58 12.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.73 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.40 12.33 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.67 12.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.63 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.61-5.76 12.69-12.84 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.83 
Poet Energy, Corning5.45 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.52 12.23 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.35 12.11 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.46 12.38 

