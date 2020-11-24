LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.18 11.66 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.26 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.06 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.36 11.84 
United Farmers Red Oak4.06 11.41 
United Farmers Creston 4.02 11.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.06 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.03 11.34 
Gavilon/Creston4.00 11.44 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.06 11.46 
Green Plains Essex3.99 11.26 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.86 11.21 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.23 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.83 11.16 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.17 11.68 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.29 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.18-4.26 11.68-11.71 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.71 
Poet Energy, Corning4.12 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.16 11.49 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.86 11.09 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.03 11.36 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.