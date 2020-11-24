|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.18
|11.66
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.26
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.36
|11.84
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.06
|11.41
|United Farmers Creston
|4.02
|11.36
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.06
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.03
|11.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.00
|11.44
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.06
|11.46
|Green Plains Essex
|3.99
|11.26
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.86
|11.21
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.23
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.83
|11.16
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.17
|11.68
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.29
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.18-4.26
|11.68-11.71
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.71
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.12
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.16
|11.49
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.86
|11.09
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.03
|11.36
