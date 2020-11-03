LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.91XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.34
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.81XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.9810.32 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.579.88  
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.7610.01 
 Gavilon/Creston3.7510.15 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.7010.01 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.769.97 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.57XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.749.99 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.599.79 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.86XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.9810.44 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.85-3.8710.20-10.22
 Poet Energy/Corning3.81XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.8110.14
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.81 10.29
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.7510.09
 United Farmers/Creston3.7410.07
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.71XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.569.75 

