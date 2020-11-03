|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.91
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.34
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.81
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.98
|10.32
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.57
|9.88
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.76
|10.01
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.75
|10.15
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.70
|10.01
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.76
|9.97
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.57
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.74
|9.99
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.59
|9.79
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.86
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.98
|10.44
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.85-3.87
|10.20-10.22
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.81
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.81
|10.14
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.81
|10.29
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.75
|10.09
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.74
|10.07
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.71
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.56
|9.75
