LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.75 12.02 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.73  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.44 11.87 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.87 12.32 
United Farmers Red Oak5.31 11.87 
United Farmers Creston 5.24 11.72 
United Farmers Essex 5.31 11.82 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.57 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.38 11.77 
Gavilon/Creston5.32 11.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.45 11.91 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.59 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.27 11.82 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.76 12.37 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.62 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.75-5.81 12.36-12.51 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.27 
Poet Energy, Corning5.57 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.39 11.67 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.26 11.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.35 11.82 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.