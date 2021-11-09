LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.61 12.17 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.39  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.27 11.82 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.75 12.27 
United Farmers Red Oak5.25 11.82 
United Farmers Creston 5.15 11.62 
United Farmers Essex 5.25 11.77 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.33 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.30 11.72 
Gavilon/Creston5.15 11.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.32 11.72 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.47 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.01 11.57 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.36 11.84 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.35 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.27-5.35 11.78-11.84 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.22 
Poet Energy, Corning5.16 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.30 11.62 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.09 11.50 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.23 11.67 

