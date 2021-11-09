|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.61
|12.17
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.27
|11.82
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.75
|12.27
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.25
|11.82
|United Farmers Creston
|5.15
|11.62
|United Farmers Essex
|5.25
|11.77
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.33
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.30
|11.72
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.15
|11.82
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.32
|11.72
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.47
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.01
|11.57
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.36
|11.84
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.35
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.27-5.35
|11.78-11.84
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.22
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.16
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.30
|11.62
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.09
|11.50
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.23
|11.67
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Nov. 9, 2021
Morgan Martin
