LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.92 5.29 11.68 11.95 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.11 5.36 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.98 5.14 11.53XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.22 5.45 11.96 12.15 
United Farmers Red Oak4.95 5.11 11.53 11.75 
United Farmers Creston 4.93 5.09 11.38 11.70 
United Farmers Essex 4.95 5.11 11.48 11.70 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.77 5.22 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.96 XXX 11.49 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston4.995.1411.44 11.65 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.96XXX 11.56XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.05 5.17 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.69XXX 11.39 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.08 5.34 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. BluffsXXX5.28XXX12.08
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 11.78 XXX 
Poet Energy, Corning5.02 5.24 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.97 5.19 11.48 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.69 XXX 11.33 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.94 4.94 11.48 11.48 

