|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.71
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.94
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.67
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.63
|9.90
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.47
|9.67
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.57
|9.81
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.62
|9.85
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.57
|9.77
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.57
|9.75
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.61
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.51
|9.74
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.41
|9.69
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.64
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.79
|10.04
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.61-3.69
|9.79-9.83
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.69
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.64
|9.89
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.56
|9.84
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.56
|9.77
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.58
|9.81
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.56
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.44
|9.65
