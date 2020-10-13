LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.71XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX9.94
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.67XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.639.90
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.479.67
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.579.81
 Gavilon/Creston3.629.85 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.579.77 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.579.75 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.61XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.519.74 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.419.69 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.64XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.7910.04 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.61-3.699.79-9.83
 Poet Energy/Corning3.69XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.649.89 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.569.84 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.569.77 
 United Farmers/Creston3.589.81 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.56XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.449.65 

