LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.025.3012.0512.09
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.225.30XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.075.1511.8811.93
Kansas City/Bartlett5.35 5.4512.2812.32
United Farmers Red Oak5.025.1211.7811.92 
United Farmers Creston 5.005.1211.68 11.77
United Farmers Essex 5.025.1211.73 11.87 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.905.19 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.02 5.1911.7911.88
Gavilon/Creston5.055.1611.7311.92
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.055.2111.8811.95
Green Plains Shenandoah5.155.30XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.774.89 11.6811.69
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.235.30 11.9712.09
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.185.28 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.9475-5.1075XXX 12.22XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.0312.22 
Poet Energy, Corning5.10 5.23XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.055.1511.7811.92
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.764.9411.7011.77
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.02XXX 11.73XXX

