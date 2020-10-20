LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.91 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX 10.23
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.87XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.88  10.17
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.62 9.84
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.76 10.01
 Gavilon/Creston 3.81 10.07
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.74 9.97
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.74 9.93
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.65XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.74 9.94
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.59 9.74
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.82 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.97 10.24
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.78-3.87 10.04-10.07
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.87XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.84 10.09
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.74 10.03
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.76 9.97
 United Farmers/Creston 3.76 10.04
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.74XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.62 9.75

