|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.91
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.23
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.87
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.88
|10.17
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.62
|9.84
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.76
|10.01
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.81
|10.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.74
|9.97
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.74
|9.93
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.65
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.74
|9.94
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.59
|9.74
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.82
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.97
|10.24
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.78-3.87
|10.04-10.07
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.87
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.84
|10.09
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.74
|10.03
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.76
|9.97
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.76
|10.04
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.74
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.62
|9.75
