LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.28 5.53 12.20 12.37 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.34 5.54 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.21 5.36 11.98XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.58 5.66 12.3812.52 
United Farmers Red Oak5.13 5.29 11.83 12.06 
United Farmers Creston 5.14 5.27 11.78 12.06 
United Farmers Essex 5.13 5.29 11.83 12.06 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.13 5.43 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.16 XXX 11.88 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.195.3613.0312.16 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.19XXX 11.98 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.29 5.37 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.90XXX 11.78 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.26 5.42 12.10 12.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.30 5.52 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.10-5.34 XXX 12.10-12.17 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.18 12.31 
Poet Energy, Corning5.20 5.43 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.18 5.39 11.88 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.90 XXX 11.76 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.16 5.16 11.81 11.81 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.