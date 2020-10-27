LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.06 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.36
 SIRE Council Bluffs4.01XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs4.01 10.34
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.7310.11 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.8810.14 
 Gavilon/Creston3.9210.27 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.8310.13 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.8610.07 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.74XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.8110.12 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.669.92 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.91 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.1010.51 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs4.02-4.0710.41-10.43
 Poet Energy/Corning3.98XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.9610.26 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.8810.28 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.8310.15 
 United Farmers/Creston3.8810.20 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.84XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.699.88 

