|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.06
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.36
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|4.01
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.01
|10.34
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.73
|10.11
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.88
|10.14
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.92
|10.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.83
|10.13
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.86
|10.07
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.74
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.81
|10.12
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.66
|9.92
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.91
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.10
|10.51
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|4.02-4.07
|10.41-10.43
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.98
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.96
|10.26
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.88
|10.28
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.83
|10.15
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.88
|10.20
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.84
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.69
|9.88
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 9 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Micky G's announces closing
- Shenandoah native recognized as one of 40 'Women to Watch' in hospitality industry
- Red Oak man arrested on drug charge
- IHSAA announces latest round of pods for state playoffs
- Daily KMAland COVID-19 Update: Friday, October 23rd, 2020
- Shen Police make probation violation arrest
- Clarinda graduate awarded Harold & Dale McKinley Scholarship
- Daily KMAland COVID-19 Update: Thursday, October 22nd, 2020
- Mills County traffic stop yields arrest
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27