LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.04 5.43 12.20 12.44 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.38 5.47 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.06 5.28 12.01XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.22 5.59 12.38 12.64
United Farmers Red Oak5.10 5.21 12.06 12.24 
United Farmers Creston 5.08 5.22 11.91 12.19 
United Farmers Essex 5.08 5.21 12.01 12.19 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.95 5.32 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.09 XXX 12.02 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.12 5.2611.9712.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.09XXX12.02 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.15 5.31 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.87XXX 11.85 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.33 5.47 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.45 XXX 12.10 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.25 XXX 
Poet Energy, Corning5.17 5.38 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.12 5.33 12.00 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.89 XXX 11.86 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.12 5.08 12.01 12.01 

