|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.65
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.94
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.63
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.85
|10.44
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.34
|9.63
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.51
|9.81
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.52
|9.85
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.50
|9.73
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.50
|9.73
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.45
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.45
|9.74
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.35
|9.69
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.58
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.70
|10.14
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.54-3.59
|9.67-9.71
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.70
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.58
|9.79
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.50
|9.89
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.50
|9.79
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.52
|9.74
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.50
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.32
|9.67
