LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.65XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX9.94
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.63XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.8510.44
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.349.63
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.519.81
 Gavilon/Creston3.529.85
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.509.73
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.509.73
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.45XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.459.74
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.359.69
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.58XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.7010.14
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.54-3.599.67-9.71
 Poet Energy/Corning3.70XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.589.79
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.509.89 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.509.79
 United Farmers/Creston3.529.74 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.50XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.329.67

