LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.83 13.63 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.95 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.78 13.49 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.63 13.44 
United Farmers Creston 6.70 13.29 
United Farmers Essex 6.63 13.39 
Golden Triangle Craig6.58 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 13.38 
Gavilon/Creston6.69 13.33 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.89 13.53 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.98 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.33 13.27 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolphn/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffsn/a n/a 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.99 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.78 
Poet Energy, Corning6.69 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.68 13.28 

