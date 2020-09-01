LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.40 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.14
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.37 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.27 8.99
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.15 8.75
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.21 8.90
 Gavilon/Creston 3.20 8.85
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.26 8.90
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.20 8.80
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.22 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.13 8.89
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.08 8.79
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.48 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.53 9.17
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.35 - 3.36 8.98 - 9.13
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.30 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.31 8.95
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.36 8.97
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.19 8.87
 United Farmers/Creston 3.19 8.80
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.26 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.11 8.81

