|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.40
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.14
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.37
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.27
|8.99
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.15
|8.75
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.21
|8.90
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.20
|8.85
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.26
|8.90
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.20
|8.80
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.22
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.13
|8.89
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.08
|8.79
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.48
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.53
|9.17
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.35 - 3.36
|8.98 - 9.13
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.30
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.31
|8.95
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.36
|8.97
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.19
|8.87
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.19
|8.80
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.26
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.11
|8.81
