|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|14.54
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.68
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.93
|14.44
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.43
|14.89
|United Farmers Creston
|7.71
|14.59
|United Farmers Essex
|7.43
|14.79
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.53
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.41
|14.77
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.76
|15.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.31
|14.77
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|8.03
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.38
|14.14
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.61
|14.68
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.53
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.23
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.83
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.48
|14.09
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Sept. 13, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Suspect arrested in MidAmerican substation wire theft investigation
- Red Oak man arrested for harrassment
- Clarinda woman booked for drug charge in Red Oak
- Omaha man arrested following Montgomery County pursuit
- Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
- Stephen F. "Steve" Maher, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Page County Attorney's Report
- Mills County motorcycle wreck injures 1
- Mills County suspect booked for drug possession
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
Anniversaries
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15