LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 14.54 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.68  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.93 14.44 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.43 14.89 
United Farmers Creston 7.71 14.59 
United Farmers Essex 7.43 14.79 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.53 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.41 14.77 
Gavilon/Creston6.76 15.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.31 14.77 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.03 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.38 14.14 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.61 14.68 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.53 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.23 
Poet Energy, Corning6.83 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.48 14.09 

