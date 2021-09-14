LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.254.9012.4712.47
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.204.00XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.304.88 XXX12.28
Kansas City/Bartlett5.205.05XXX12.65 
United Farmers Red Oak5.554.8912.4812.28
United Farmers Creston 5.424.9012.2312.23
United Farmers Essex 5.454.8912.4812.23
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 5.504.80 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.314.9312.4712.22
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.96XXX 12.22  
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.264.9312.4312.33
Green Plains Shenandoah5.304.97 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 XXX 12.35 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.035.2012.7712.83
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.405.25XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.68XXX 12.80XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.7812.53
Poet Energy, Corning4.905.02XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.454.9512.4712.32
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.104.65 12.2812.11
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.904.9012.2512.25

