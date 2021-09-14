|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.25
|4.90
|12.47
|12.47
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.20
|4.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.30
|4.88
|XXX
|12.28
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.20
|5.05
|XXX
|12.65
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.55
|4.89
|12.48
|12.28
|United Farmers Creston
|5.42
|4.90
|12.23
|12.23
|United Farmers Essex
|5.45
|4.89
|12.48
|12.23
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.50
|4.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.31
|4.93
|12.47
|12.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|4.96
|XXX
|12.22
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.26
|4.93
|12.43
|12.33
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.30
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|4.84
|XXX
|12.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.03
|5.20
|12.77
|12.83
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.40
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.68
|XXX
|12.80
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.78
|12.53
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.90
|5.02
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.45
|4.95
|12.47
|12.32
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.10
|4.65
|12.28
|12.11
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|4.90
|4.90
|12.25
|12.25
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Sept. 14
Morgan Martin
Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
Omaha man booked on multiple charges
Shenandoah man tased, arrested during Sunday morning incident
Lenox woman booked on Page County warrant
Suspects arrested following Shen altercation
Drug possession leads to Red Oak arrest
Man arrested in Shambaugh assault incident
Two Montgomery County suspects face drug charges
The COVID-19 rise in Page County continues
Stanton schools tackle COVID spike
