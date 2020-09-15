|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.54
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.56
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.58
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.66
|9.91
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.21
|9.27
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.31
|9.26
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.31
|9.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.34
|9.27
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.28
|9.17
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.41
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.21
|9.26
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.24
|9.16
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.56
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.61
|9.53
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.53-3.64
|9.47-9.64
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.41
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.36
|9.16
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.39
|9.44
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.35
|9.24
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.43
|9.17
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.34
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.19
|9.18
