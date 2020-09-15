LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.54  XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.56
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.58  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.66 9.91 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.21 9.27 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.319.26
 Gavilon/Creston3.31 9.27
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.349.27 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.289.17 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.41  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.21 9.26 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.24 9.16 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.56  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.61 9.53 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.53-3.64 9.47-9.64
 Poet Energy/Corning3.41  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.369.16
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.39 9.44 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.359.24 
 United Farmers/Creston3.439.17
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.34  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.199.18

